Murtaza Wahab calls for following SOPs as number of critically ill patients constantly increasing

The number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care due to critical health condition has been constantly on the rise.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said this in a video message released on Saturday. He explained that the hospitals of Sindh had been under immense pressure due to the increasing number of critically ill coronavirus patients requiring urgent medical attention.

At present, some 198 critically ill coronavirus patients are being treated at the intensive care units (ICUs) of the hospitals in Sindh, he said, adding that of those patients, 55 were on ventilators, according to the statistics of June 5.

Barrister Wahab said 149 patients of COVID-19 in the province were under treatment at the high dependency units of the hospitals as they required breathing assistance to resolve their respiratory problems.

He stated that as the time was passing, more and more critically ill patients were being rushed to hospitals who either required ventilators or needed treatment in the ICU. He added that such a phenomenal increase in the critically ill patients had been witnessed since the easing off of the lockdown measures some two weeks back.

He said he was sharing these alarming statistics with the people not to make them frightened but to persuade them to show responsibility and caution in their daily conduct outside their homes.

Wahab remarked that people who had been roaming freely outside their homes since the easing off of restrictions on businesses and transport should know about the alarming increase in the critically ill patients of the contagious disease.

He maintained that anyone could contract the coronavirus infection and everyone should observe utmost caution against the disease. He said that the concerned circles, which had earlier demanded easing off of the lockdown measures, were under strict obligation to observe the mandatory standard operating procedures related to business activities.

The law adviser said people should wear masks, observe at least five-foot physical distance from other people, and adopt the practice of washing hands and face repeatedly on a daily basis.

He said the people could defeat the epidemic if they rendered fullest support and cooperation to the government. He added that every person was under obligation to protect themselves from the deadly viral disease as the personal safety meant the safety of the entire country.