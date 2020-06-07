COVID-19 claims 19 more lives in Sindh — all in Karachi

As many as 19 people, including 15 men and four women, died of COVID-19 in Sindh during last 24 hours, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday in his daily statement about the epidemic situation in the province.

All the 19 deaths in Sindh occurred at various health facilities in Karachi, the CM said.

“We have lost 19 more people due to COVID-19 in Sindh and all of them died in Karachi. They include 15 men and four women. With 19 more deaths, the toll has reached 634.”

The CM maintained that at the moment, 1,266 patients were under treatment at various hospitals in Sindh, mostly in Karachi. He added that of them, the condition of 388 was critical while 58 had been put on life support. He prayed for the early recovery of the patients.

He said a total of 7,030 tests were conducted during last 24 hours and of them, 1,475 new cases emerged, raising the COVID-19 case tally to 36,364. “We have 36,364 cases in Sindh against 222,890 tests

conducted so far.”

According to Shah, after the 19 more deaths, the death toll of 634 constituted 1.7 per cent of the total patients.

The CM went on to say that at present 17,465 patients were under treatment in Sindh, of whom 16,138 were in home isolation, 61 at the isolation centres and 1,266 in hospitals.

He said that through telemedicine, all the patients in home isolation were being treated properly. “The Sindh government has engaged around 500 doctors all over Sindh to keep in touch with patients in home isolation and provide them treatment,” he said and added that in case of any emergency, they were shifted to hospitals.

Shah said 554 more COVID-19 patients had recovered. He added that so far 18,265 patients had recovered in Sindh which constituted a 50.3 per cent recovery rate, the highest in the country.

Sharing the district-wise break-up of the cases, the CM said that out of the new 1,475 cases, 909 were detected in Karachi. They included 366 from District East, 223 from District Central, 176 from District South, 87 from District Malir, 48 from District West and nine from District Korangi.

He added that 97 new cases had been recorded in Ghotki, 64 in Larkana, 59 in Hyderabad, 56 in Sukkur, 26 in Jacobabad, 19 in Dadu, 13 in Shikarpur, 10 in Khairpur, seven in Mirpurkhas, six in Sanghar, three in Shaheed Benazirabad, two in Thatta, and one each in Umerkot, Badin, Jamshoro, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Kashmore.

Shah urged the people of Sindh to adopt the standard operating procedures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.