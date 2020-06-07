France winger Rattez completes Montpellier switch

MONTPELLIER: France international Vincent Rattez has signed a three-year contract with Montpellier, the club confirmed Saturday, finalising his move from Top 14 rivals La Rochelle.

Rattez, 28, will be reunited with former La Rochelle coach Xavier Garbajosa, who left to take over Montpellier at the start of this season.

The winger will fill the void left by the departure of Fijians Timoci Nagusa (Grenoble) and Nemani Nadolo (Leicester). Rattez scored 27 tries in 98 matches for La Rochelle.

He was part of the France squad at the Rugby World Cup in Japan and started this year’s opening Six Nations win over England before fracturing his leg in the next game against Italy.

Montpellier were eighth in the Top 14 when the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. French rugby confirmed Tuesday it had abandoned hope of completing the season and was ending the campaign without a champion.