Ganjera questions newly-formed PSB ExCo composition

KARACHI: Former Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera on Saturday questioned the composition of the newly-constituted Executive Committee of the PSB.

“There are mostly ex-officio members in the committee,” Ganjera told ‘The News’ in a brief chat on Saturday. “There must be the representation of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and national federations so that right decisions could be taken with consensus for sports development.”

Ganjera retired as DG PSB two years ago. All national federations still acknowledge his contribution to sports as the PSB chief. After his retirement things have happened in haphazard fashion with one DG after another.

Ganjera said that the POA and national federations will have to play a constructive role when they are inducted into the ExCo. “If they are inducted into the ExCo they will have to realise their position and will have to play a positive role, setting aside their political agenda,” Ganjera said.

The PSB ExCo comprises federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), who heads it, Secretary IPC, Director General PSB, Joint Secretary Expenditure (Ministry of Finance) and MD NESPAK.

The 88th PSB Executive Committee meeting will be held at the IPC Ministry block in Islamabad on Monday (tomorrow) in which important discussion on several major sports subjects would be held.

One of the key matters is the revision of the National Sports Policy 2005. After devolution of sports through 18th amendment passed in 2010 major responsibility now rests on the shoulders of the provinces about sports promotion. This has left sports in difficult situation as due to lack of budget the PSB had to struggle to run sports at the central level. Sending teams abroad, funding federations, hiring foreign coaches, importing equipment, holding camps and administering other several important affairs were obstructed because of lack of budget during the last few years.

The PSB ExCo, according to an insider, will discuss how things could be streamlined at the central level to ensure smooth running of the country’s sports.

When Ganjera was asked by this correspondent whether there sports ministry was needed in order to resolve such issues, he said: “There should be a central sports authority like in Australia and India. The PSB also can play a role effectively in running the country’s sports but it needs skilled hands who know how to handle the affairs,” Ganjera said.

The PSB ExCo which will be headed by the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza is also likely to consider and approve conferment of cash awards not falling under existing cash awards policy. On this subject, Ganjera said that giving cash awards to any distinctive player in any sport has never unsettled the PSB. “It has never been a problem for the PSB. The PSB has always been open to giving awards to top players who bring laurel to the country but budgetary issues have always hampered the Board’s steps,” Ganjera said.

About public-private partnership, Ganjera said that Pakistan’s sports have not yet achieved that position. “We are far behind in sports. Almost every discipline needs state patronage. There are a couple of federations which can generate revenue but they face huge governance issues,” Ganjera said.

The PSB ExCo will also review implementation of decisions taken in the last meeting and repair and maintenance work of PSB Complex Islamabad executed by the Pakistan PWD.

Sources said that professional boxer Mohammad Waseem’s recent achievements are also likely to be discussed and there is a possibility that the former World No1 will be given some cash prize in future.

It is also expected that the five Pakistan players who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics will get cash awards.

The country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, shooters Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Gulfam Joseph and Khalil Akhtar, and Melbourne-based horse rider Usman Khan have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.