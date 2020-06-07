Obesity is a major issues in Pakistan. According to the WHO, 58.1 percent people of Pakistan are overweight and 43.9 percent of Pakistan is suffering from obesity.

Reports also reveal that Pakistan is among the top 10 countries in the world for absolute increase in diabetes prevalence. Obesity consolidates 23 different diseases; from hypertension to diabetes and from cardiac issues to arthritis. I request the health authorities to take effective measures to curb obesity in Pakistan. Otherwise, it will hit the country harder.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi