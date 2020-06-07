tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter 'Despicable' (June 6, 2020) by Iftikhar Mirza. I agree with the writer. In all of Pakistan the poor people are the victims of cruel acts. Some days before in Kech a woman (Malika Naz) was killed and her six-year-old daughter (Bramsh) wast seriously injured. We want justice for Bramsh. The concerned authorities should take serious action against thel people who are guilty.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech