UK must ‘learn lessons’ to prevent next wave

LONDON: An inquiry identifying failures around the UK government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic must be delivered within months to prepare for a second wave of the disease, Scotland’s former chief scientific adviser has said.

Professor Dame Anne Glover said it would be “inexcusable” for ministers to repeat “mistakes that have already been made” should there be a second spike of coronavirus cases this winter.

Her comments come as 27 medical and scientific experts signed a letter to The Guardian warning many more Britons may die if the UK government is without solutions to “some of the structural problems that have made implementing an effective response so difficult”.

Prof Glover, who is now president of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, told the PA news agency: “Given that second wave is likely to come at a time that is likely to coincide with seasonal influenza, and that would give us serious problems, we really need to understand what the failings have been in our apparent inability to be able to deal with this pandemic appropriately.”

She said the UK could be faced with “very many more needless deaths” during the winter without a “rapid and transparent” inquiry, looking at areas such as personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement and track and trace systems.