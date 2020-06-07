Demands for probe into fatal spread of coronavirus in Scotland hospitals

EDINBURGH: An independent investigation must be launched into the spread of coronavirus in hospitals after it emerged more than 900 patients were infected while in for other treatment, Scottish Labour has demanded.

It emerged that 908 patients caught the disease in non-coronavirus wards, with at least 218 dying since the start of the outbreak.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has been accused of keeping the true figure a secret “for as long as possible” after stating on Thursday there were only 125 “incidents” of suspected Covid-19 transmission in hospital. But in response to questions from the Herald, the Scottish government disclosed a much higher number of infected patients and, later, the number of people believed to have subsequently died with the disease. Scottish Labour has now called for an independent inquiry into the “absolutely shocking” infection rate and “lack of candour” from the government. The Scottish Conservatives have also called for Ms Freeman to make an urgent statement to Parliament, accusing her of attempting to mislead the public.

Monica Lennon, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman who originally asked for the number of infections outside specialised wards, said: “It’s absolutely shocking that almost 1,000 people have caught Covid-19 in Scottish hospitals and the Scottish government kept it a secret for as long as possible.

“It’s scandalous that this information had to be dragged out of the Scottish government and they should be ashamed they said nothing for so long. The whole time they’ve been telling the public to stay at home in order to protect the NHS they failed to mention that the virus was spreading through our hospitals. These outbreaks coincide with older people being discharged from hospitals into care homes. An urgent independent inquiry is needed. We need to know how many of the patients who were infected in these hospital outbreaks were discharged into care homes, in the rush to empty the hospitals...”