close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 7, 2020

Mohammad Sadiq named new Pak envoy to Afghanistan

Top Story

A
APP
June 7, 2020

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has appointed Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq as the country’s new special envoy to Afghanistan, Geo News reported quoting state media.

The newly appointed envoy called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday. During the meeting, Qureshi felicitated Ambassador Sadiq on his new assignment and hoped that the appointment of an experienced diplomat on the crucial position would help further strengthen the Pak-Afghan ties.

Qureshi said regional development was linked to durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. The foreign minister said considering it a collective responsibility, Pakistan had sincerely played a reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process which was also lauded globally. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue playing its part for regional peace and stability.—APP/News Desk

Latest News

More From Top Story