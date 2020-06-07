Mohammad Sadiq named new Pak envoy to Afghanistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has appointed Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq as the country’s new special envoy to Afghanistan, Geo News reported quoting state media.

The newly appointed envoy called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday. During the meeting, Qureshi felicitated Ambassador Sadiq on his new assignment and hoped that the appointment of an experienced diplomat on the crucial position would help further strengthen the Pak-Afghan ties.

Qureshi said regional development was linked to durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. The foreign minister said considering it a collective responsibility, Pakistan had sincerely played a reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process which was also lauded globally. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue playing its part for regional peace and stability.—APP/News Desk