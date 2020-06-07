Sindh collects Rs68.941bln taxes in 11 months

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise Department has collected taxes worth Rs68.941 billion in the 11 months (July-May) of the current financial year, a government official said.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the province collected Rs5.416 billion collected in the head of motor vehicle tax, Rs56.811 billion in infrastructure cess and Rs512.770 million in professional tax, while Rs203.482 million were collected in cotton fee and property tax.

In addition, Rs1.822 billion was collected in entertainment duty and the rest in other taxes.

The offices of Sindh Excise Department remained closed from March 21 to June 2 due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.

The lockdown has reduced the collection of taxes and the Sindh Excise Department has taken steps to facilitate taxpayers, introducing online management system.

The system has been introduced to provide protection against coronavirus. Under this system, vehicle registration, transfer and other taxes can be deposited.

The Sindh government had given 25 percent exemption in property tax, professional tax, motor vehicle tax and entertainment duty, keeping in view the difficulties of the people, the minister said.

Chawla said that the health advisory issued by the Sindh government for the prevention of coronavirus was being strictly followed in the offices of the Excise Department, while interested taxpayers might register themselves by visiting its website http: //taxportal.excise.gos.pk.

Those who were interested in filing taxes should immediately take advantage of the online queue management system, he added.