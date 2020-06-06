close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

Case against eight persons: SSP’s brother, others booked for land-grabbing

National

LAHORE: Johar Town police Friday registered two FIRs against eight persons on charges of land-grabbing and other criminal charges. The FIRs were registered against Jawad Husain Adil, brother of an SSP, Sheikh M Sajjd, M Nadim, Sheikh Abdul Qadoos and four unidentified accomplices on the complaint of Shehryar Khan of C2 Township. The accused attempted to take illegal possession of two plots owned by complainant’s parents in Block F-1 Johar Town. The accused also kidnapped the complainant, manhandled him and threatened him with dire consequences.

