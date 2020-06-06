Pakistan Navy observes World Environment Day

KARACHI: With an aim to accentuate the significance of Environment and to promote awareness for its protection and preservation, Pakistan Navy observed the World Environment Day with due cognizance, says a press release.

Pakistan Navy observes this day regularly to highlight the significance of environment and to encourage awareness amongst personnel in proactively pursuing measures focusing on the marine environment. Numerous activities were arranged throughout the year which included tree plantation, harbour and beach cleaning campaigns, environment awareness walks, lectures & seminars to highlight the significance of the day as well as social media campaigns. Amidst the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 activities, while avoiding/ involving social gatherings, the efforts have now been focused on display of banners, distribution of pamphlets, publication of articles and telecast of event specific documentaries. Such events played a pivotal role in enhancing awareness regarding importance of environment amongst the general populace. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve and commitment to make every effort for betterment of our environment especially the marine environment.