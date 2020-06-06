Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest: Jang-Geo workers continue protest on 84th day

RAWALPINDI: The workers of the Geo and Jang group along with the journalists’ organisations, representatives of the civil society and political workers continued their protest on Friday against the illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was in detention without any charge for last 84 days.

The countrywide protest of workers of Geo and Jang Group completed 84th day on Friday against the illegal arrest illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and chanted slogans for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Shakil-ur-Rahman and condemned the curbs on the freedom of media.

Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, Speakers calls for release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Shakil-ur-Rahman and vowed to continue their protest till the release of the Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Shakil-ur-Rahman. Secretary General Pakistan Federal Unions of Journalists Nasir Zaidi strongly condemned the statement of Provincial Minister of Punjab against seasoned journalist and anchorperson Hamid Mir and said that the remarks of the provincial minister shows the fascist mentality of the PTI government.

“listen, you are not more patriot than us and Hamid Mir,” he said. He said this government represent the fascist mentality and that’s why he arrested Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

He said the struggle continue till the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Chairman Editorial Committee of Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said the peaceful protest will continue till the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He said the name of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will be written in a golden words in the history in the struggle for the freedom of media.

Chairman Joint Action Committee of the workers of Geo and Jang Islamabad and Presidnet Jang workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said the struggle of the journalist organizations and workers of Geo and Jang Group will continue till he release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman never compromised on the principles.

Magazine Editor of Jang Rawalpindi Farooq Aqdas said thanked the Sindh Government for moving the resolution in the Sindh Assembly for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Workers of Jang group Munir Shah, Amjad Ali Abbasi and Malik Nusrat said all the workers of Geo and Jang Group stood firm as a wall with their Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Lahore, Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been arrested for raising the voice of his conscience and has gained more respect in the hearts of workers and the general public due to his firm stand against the enemies of the free media.

This was the general consensus among speakers while expressing solidarity with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman at an ongoing protest campaign on the Davis Road on Friday. The speakers including senior journalists, Jang/Geo workers and prominent personalities from all walks of life said that raising voice for the press freedom has always been a crime, but Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman never shied away from standing against tyrants.

The speakers paid rich tributes to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for his stand against the enemies of the press freedom and pledged that the protest and struggle of journalists and workers will continue till his freedom.

Those who spoke on this occasion included Editor Jang Group Shaheen Qureshi, PPP’s Rubina Suhail Butt, Zaheer Anjum, Awais Qarni, Muhammad Farooq, Aziz, Hafiz Asad, Munawar Hussain, Mohammed Ali, Akmal Bhatti and Afzal Abbas.

In Peshawar, the media workers flayed the government for the pressure tactics against the independent press as they continued the protest at the arrest of the Jang/Geo Group's Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, on Friday.

The protesters were holding banners and placards, which had been inscribed with various slogans. The protesters raised slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau, vowing to continue the protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases instituted against him just to stop him from pursuing independent journalism.

They urged the government to release Mir Shakil as he was the leader of the biggest media group of the country and enjoyed a wide respect for being a true promoter of independent journalism. They were critical of the rulers for targeting the Jang Media Group through such pressure tactics but expressed the hope journalists would keep on reporting the truth despite all these odds. Arshad Aziz Malik, Resident Editor of Jang in Peshawar, senior journalist Shakil Farman Ali and other speakers said everyone had the right to access information and nobody could deprive them of this right.

They said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was unfair and a clear move by the government to bring under pressure the Jang Group and other media houses which stood for independent journalism. The speakers said the government did not meet the legal requirements before arresting the Jang Group chief who had been kept behind bars for 83 days without producing any proof against him. They said the detention of Mr Shakil was an attack on the press freedom and vividly showed the victimization of the independent media.