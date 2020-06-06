Imran telling lies faster than Covid-19 spread: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speed of telling lies was even faster than the speed of coronavirus spread in the country.

In a statement Friday, Marriyum said a person who is in denial of the grave situation cannot save the country from the crisis. Responding to Imran’s statement, she said in the first year of Imran’s rule people gave 24 percent less tax and in the second year 30 percent tax. People have stopped giving tax because they know the ruler Imran Khan is a thief.

The former information minister said Imran’s government has taken Rs13,000 billion, the largest foreign loan at the fastest pace even before the Covid-19. The country’s GDP had plunged from 5.8 percent to minus 1.5 percent and over 4 million people had been unemployed. Marriyum said because of Imran’s state of denial, the country is losing the battle against coronavirus without even a fight. Because of this, areas of the country are being sealed under curfews. She said leaving people at the mercy of circumstances is not fighting against a challenge. The PTI government has abandoned the people, the doctors and everyone dealing with Covid-19. She said PTI government’s incompetence and corruption destroyed the country’s economy instead of Covid-19 destroying it.