Teachers protest non payment of salaries, arrears

SUKKUR: President FAPUASA Dr. Sohail Yousaf, Vice President Dr. Nimatullah Leghari and General Secretary Dr. Kaleem Bareech criticised the administration of Shah Abdul Latif University and extended full support for the teachers protesting against non payment of salaries and other arrears.

The Saluta continued it's sit-in on fifth consecutive day at the Vice Chancellor's House. The Fapusa demanded the university administration to pay the salary, pension, two-year leave encashment and withdrawal of unjustified notices to the teachers. Criticizing the administration, it said during epidemic while the university is completely, the lack of financial resources is beyond comprehension. It demanded a transparent audit of the university's expenditure. We demand the Chief Minister Sindh to orderthe university administration to meet the legitimate demands of the teachers so that the professors and their families could be saved from psychological distress during the Corona epidemic. Respectively, Joint Action committee of the Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur on Friday carried out protest rally against the non release of salary, leave encashment. The rally lead by Prof: Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Prof: Akhtiar Ghumro, Feroz Ali Phulpoto and others.