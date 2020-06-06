Inquiry into issuing domiciles to outsiders continues

SUKKUR: The chairman and members of the inquiry committee constituted by Sindh Chief Secretary continued their investigating against allegations of issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders.

The committee is headed by Senior Member, Board of Revenue (BoR) Qazi Shahid Pervez and Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, Secretary Services, General Administration and Coordination Department and Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, Deputy Director, PRC, BoR. Commissioner, Larkana Division, Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro was also present on the occasion. The committee again visited the domicile branch located at deputy commissioner’s office and inquired about various details.

Briefing media, chairman of the Inquiry Committee Qazi Shahid Pervez said that they had earlier identified 250 suspected cases and last night 1,262 more cases were selected for detailed scrutiny out of which 127 cases were found suspected which needed thorough probe. He said we have to complete the probe of Larkana domiciles by Monday and then we will also visit other districts. Qazi said at present we will confine ourselves to six districts of Sindh which include Kashmore, Naushahro Feroze, Jamshoro and one district of Karachi. He said NADRA is a national institution and if we needed any change or amendment in issuing CNICs it will be mentioned in our report. He said complaints have also been received from Ghotki, Sanghar, Kashmore, Jamshoro, Naushahro Feroze and Shikarpur but seven days’ time to conduct an inquiry is very short, therefore, he added, we will focus on those districts from where large number of complaints have been received. The committee had confiscated 100 suspected domiciles from the office of the Deputy Commissioner Kandhkot and Ghotki Districts. Meanwhile, civil society members, several political, social welfare organizations and nationalist parties also held large protest demonstrations separately in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other cities against issuance of domicile certificates to non-residents of Sindh which, according to them, has deprived the locals of their right to jobs.