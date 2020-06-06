PA session held at hotel

LAHORE: For the first time in the history of Punjab Assembly, its session was held at a hotel due to Corona pandemic.

Special seating arrangements were made for the assembly members and a distance of around four feet was maintained between every seat to ensure safety of the legislators from the Coronavirus whereas testing of MPAs was done before their entrance to the main hall.

Almost all the members wore facial masks but some of the legislators, including a provincial minister weren’t seen wearing the mask during the PA session. The PA session began with a delay of around one hour and 22 minutes with Speaker Pervaiz Elahi in chair.