Stable flour prices govt priority: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that it was top priority of the government to keep flour prices stable across the province.

Chairing a meeting related to wheat purchase and new procurement policy at Chief Secretary’s camp office, he said the new wheat procurement policy was being formulated according to the directions of the prime minister.

Every year financial burden on government is increasing due to wheat purchase at the government level, he added. Abdul Aleem Khan said, "New policy is being formulated to reduce financial burden on government, provision of targeted subsidy and stability in prices.”

He stated that in Punjab 4.3 million tonnes of wheat was available in stock at the government level. He said that it was among the priorities of the government that farmers got good price for their produce and added that this year growers were given good price for wheat.