JUI-F convenes parties’ conference today

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)-convened all parties conference would be held at the party’s provincial secretariat here today (Saturday).

All arrangements have been made for the conference that is scheduled to be started at 11am. The conference would be presided over by central chief of the party Maulana Fazlur Rahman. The five-member arrangement committee on Friday held a meeting, with provincial president of the party Maulana Ataur Rahman in the chair. The meeting was informed that contacts have been made with leaders of all the opposition parties and they have agreed to attend the conference.

Standard Operating Procedures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic would be strictly followed during the conference. Media has been informed that statements and footages would be shared with them and they should avoid attending the conference in view of the Covid-19 emergency. According to Senator Ataur Rahman, the current government had badly failed on every front. In such a situation there was a dire need to bring the opposition parties to a single platform and workout a joint strategy for ridding the people of the pressing problems they were facing due to the inabilities of the current government.