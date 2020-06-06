close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
June 6, 2020

UK nationals advised not to travel to Pakistan

LONDON: The Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Friday advised the British nationals to avoid unnecessary travel to Pakistan as coronavirus cases are continuously rising in the country.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office asked its nationals to go for travel to Pakistan only essential international travel. This advice is being kept under constant review.

