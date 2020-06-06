UK nationals advised not to travel to Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LONDON: The Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Friday advised the British nationals to avoid unnecessary travel to Pakistan as coronavirus cases are continuously rising in the country.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office asked its nationals to go for travel to Pakistan only essential international travel. This advice is being kept under constant review.