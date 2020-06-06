Imran tells lies faster than fast spreading corona: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary lnformation Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Imran Khan's speed of spewing lies is even faster than the speed of fast spreading coronavirus in Pakistan.In a statement, Marriyum said a person who is in denial of the grave situation cannot save the country from the crisis it falls especially today.

Responding to Imran’s statement, she said in the first year of Imran’s rule the people gave 24 percent less tax and in the second year 30 percent less taxes. The people have stopped giving taxes because they know the ruler Imran Khan is a thief.

The former information minister said that Imran’s government has taken Rs13,000 billion, the largest foreign loan at the fastest pace even before the COVID-19. The country’s GDP had plunged from 5.8 percent to minus 1.5 percent and over 4 million people had been unemployed.

Marriyum said because of Imran’s state of denial, the country is losing the battle against coronavirus without even a fight. Because of this, areas of the country are being sealed under curfews. She said that leaving people at the mercy of circumstances is not fighting against a challenge. Imran’s government has left the people, the doctors and everyone dealing with this pandemic.

She said the COVID-19 virus did not destroy the country’s economy, the incompetence and corruption of PTI destroyed the economy of Pakistan.