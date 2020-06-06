MPs Salaries & Allowances Amendment Bill 2020 tabled in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Babar Awan laid a copy of the Money Bill the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Senate on Friday which aims at ensuring utility of 25 air tickets to the parliamentarians for their family members, sans any burden on the exchequer.

The Bill points out that the expression in the existing legislation, the MPs being entitled to 25 business class open return air tickets, be substituted with being entitled to receive travel vouchers of equal amount of 25 business class open return air tickets of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The bill says the unutilised air tickets and vouchers for financial year 2019-20 will remain acceptable till their utilization up to June 30, 2020. The statement of object and reasons of the bill says Section 10 of the existing act regulates free travel privilege of the MPs, who are entitled to 25 business class open return air tickets from airport nearest to their constituencies to Islamabad, per annum.