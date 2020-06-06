No ban on wheat transportation to KP

LAHORE: Punjab has not imposed ban on wheat products' transportation to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as flour is being dispatched by certain flour mills.

According to an official of the Provincial Food Department, wheat movement can never be banned to any province as per the Constitution. Keeping in view the demands of KP, Punjab will arrange 0.5 million tons wheat for KP. The Provincial Food Department is facilitating flour supply to KP by issuing special permits.

It may be noted that Senior Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser a few days back at the Speaker’s Chamber in Islamabad. In this meeting, both the leaders discussed a number of issues including procurement of wheat for KP. Aleem assured that Punjab would extend all possible cooperation to fulfil the needs of wheat of other provinces. He said the Punjab Food Department has been directed to work out a joint plan in consultation with KP officials. The plan should be prepared and the two departments should work together to complete the wheat procurement process, Aleem said.