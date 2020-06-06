Speaker annoyed at MNAs over ignoring SOPs

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Friday annoyed with the legislators on first sitting of the session of the National Assembly for not following the SOPs and violating the social distances. He warned if they did not follow the SoPs, he would adjourn the session of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly in its first sitting of marathon session started on Friday was adjourned till Monday evening after the condolence reference for late Munir Khan Orakzai, who died a few days back.

The government and opposition during the sitting of the National Assembly agreed to hold the debate on the six important matters that includes Sugar Commission reports, privatisation of PSEs, locust attack, plane crash and other issues suggested by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif through a letter to the Speaker.

The procedure of debates on the key issue would be devised on Monday in a meeting between Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar with opposition and treasury benches.

Parliamentary leader of the PML-N in the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif raised the issue and Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan agreed to it.

NA Speaker Asad Qaisar, who recovered from coronavirus recently, repeatedly asked the members for maintaining the social distance and not to violate the SOPs. “You are becoming your own enemy if you are not following the SOPs as my family and I have gone through the difficult times,” he said while warning those members who were busy in conservation during the sitting.

Even at one stage, he advised Rana Sanaullah and Junaid Akbar to maintain social distance, as they were busy in discussion sitting seat by seat.

He even asked the members that he will implement the SOPs strictly.

At the start of the sitting, NA Speaker condoled the death of sitting MNA and seasoned parliamentarian Munir Khan Orakzai of JUI-F from tribal areas. Maulana Akbar Chitrali offered prayers for the departed soul.

Speaking on the condolence reference of late Munir Khan Orakzai, Parliamentary Leader of the PML-N Khawaja Asif paid tributes to services of Munir Khan Orakzai for the country and for his role as a parliamentarian. “Munir Orakzai in a diligent manner played his role in Fata integration,” he said.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said opposition leader in the National Assembly has written a letter to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and these issues be discussed.

He suggested that five to six movers of the any issue be allowed to speak and one minister should give a reply to opposition through policy statement on the issue.