Indian forces violating every single right of Kashmiri people: FO

ISLAMABAD: Despite passage of 10 months, the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) is under inhuman lockdown and the Indian forces have been violating every single right of the Kashmiri people.

During the past 10 months, Indian occupation forces have violated every single right of the Kashmiri people and tried every possible tool of oppression to perpetuate India s illegal occupation of IOJ&K, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement issued on completion of 10 months of Indian lockdown in the territory.

She said the past ten months witnessed continuous inhuman lockdown, military siege, communications blockade and unprecedented restrictions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) imposed by Indian occupation forces, following India s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. The spokesperson said while the international community was preoccupied with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, India had been busy trying to illegally change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and intensifying its brutalisation of the Kashmiri people with extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and socalled anti-infiltration operations.

She said the persecution of Kashmiri people and minorities elsewhere in India was a direct result of the BJP government s RSS-inspired extremist Hindutva mindset, which stood exposed before the international community for its crimes against humanity.

India must realize that its brutalization of Kashmiris for the past seven decades has failed to subjugate them and will not succeed in future.