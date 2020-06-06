OMCs blamed for artificial shortage of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: Government has failed to check cartel of oil marketing companies (OMCs) that artificially created shortage of petroleum products in the country and hijacked the energy security, sources said on Friday.

The petroleum division said there is sufficient stock available in the country. Around 272,500 metric tons of petrol (sufficient for 12 days) and another 376,000 metric tons of high speed diesel that can meet the country’s demand for 17 days is available. But the OMCs and dealers have created artificial shortage and stopped selling the products to maximize their profits, it said.

The petroleum division said it is “cognizant of the artificial shortage’ that is being created in the country by some OMCs and petrol dealers. “There is sufficient quantity of petrol stocks in the country,” it said. “Additionally, production by refineries and imports are to meet the monthly needs.” Some OMCs and/or their dealers have resorted to such methods for profit maximisation that is causing shortages/dry-outs for the public and having an adverse impact on the lives of the consumers.