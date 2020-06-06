Shahbaz defamation suit: Court issues Imran notice for 10th over early hearing plea

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Friday issued notices to Prime Minster Imran Khan on an application, moved by opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif seeking early hearing of his defamation suit against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, pending before the court for three years.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sohail Anjum issued notices to premier for June 10 to submit his response in the suit. Shahbaz Sharif, through his counsel, moved the court stating that defamation suit was pending for three years and Imran Khan had not submitted his written reply so far. He stated that in three years, 60 hearings took place and 33 times Imran sought adjournment.

He said that court orders of the previous hearings are witness to irresponsible attitude of the PTI chairman.

Shahbaz argued that on June 4, during the hearing of defamation suit, the court was informed by vice counsel Sajid Munawar Qureshi that Babar Awan, the counsel for Imran Khan, could not appear before the court due to Covid-19 situation.