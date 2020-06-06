South Punjab secretariat promise fulfilled, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the government has fulfilled the promise of establishing a separate secretariat for South Punjab.

In a Twitter post, the chief minister said that the posts of Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Inspector General of Police had also been approved under the secretariat.

Usman Buzdar said the posts had been generated and new postings would be carried out soon adding that the officials would dispense new duties from July 1. Due to the measures taken by the government, the sense of deprivation is ending in the people of Punjab, he said.

Usman Buzdar also met with provincial assembly lawmakers and PTI officials at Circuit House, Bahawalpur on Friday where measures to deal with locust attacks and coronavirus came under discussion.

The chief minister said that in the past people were impressed with appealing slogans and lip-service adding that the PTI government would change the lives of the people of the underprivileged areas.

Last month Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said a secretariat would be set up for the South Punjab province and that Rs3.5 billion had been allocated for this purpose.