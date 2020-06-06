US launches first Taliban air strikes since Afghan ceasefire end

KABUL: The US launched its first air strikes against the Taliban since a rare ceasefire between Taliban and Afghan forces ended more than a week ago, the US military said Friday.

The two assaults took place on Thursday and Friday in separate provinces in Afghanistan, US forces spokesman Sonny Leggett said on Twitter.

"These were the 1st US airstrikes against (the Taliban) since the start of the Eid ceasefire," he wrote.

"We reiterate, all sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold,” he added.

Ten members of the Afghan forces were killed on Friday in a separate attack targeting a Humvee vehicle, the Interior Ministry said, blaming the assault on the Taliban.

There was no immediate comment from the group.

The Taliban announced a surprise three-day ceasefire with Afghan forces that ended on May 26 to mark the Eidal Fitr holidays.

There has since been an overall drop in violence across the country, with the Afghan government saying it is ready to start long-delayed peace talks with the insurgents.