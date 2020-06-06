Pak Army shoots down another Indian quadcopter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along Line of Control (LoC), the ISPR said on Friday.

The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC. This is 8th Indian quadcopter which was shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year. On May 27, the Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along LoC. The quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC. The Indian troops so far have committed 1,230 ceasefire violations at LoC during this year resulting in loss of seven lives of civilians while 90 others were injured.