Country’s readiness to fight corona

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus is multiplying by the hour. New cases are adding to the already worrying numbers - over 1,900 casualties and more than 91,000 confirmed affected people.

With scant resources and insufficient health facilities, the Centre and the provinces are trying to respond to the best of their abilities. While the debate on lockdowns, virus' potency and the medicinal ability to tame the disease rages on, doctors and nurses have lost their lives too and hospitals across the country are packed to capacity.

Islamabad reported 26 deaths/ million as of June 3, preceded only by Malakand with 31 deaths/ million and Peshawar topping the list with 50 deaths/ million.

In our special reports, we update our readers about the national readiness and response to the pandemic that has enveloped the globe with unprecedented reach and repercussions.