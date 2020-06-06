An Oval Office speech? Trump’s advisers torn over how to address protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The last time US President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, with a March 11 speech on fighting the coronavirus, the former reality TV star was panned, even by his own aides.
Nearly three months later, a new crisis has arisen and the president and his advisers are debating whether a national address will tamp down a spasm of violent nationwide protests that erupted over the death of Floyd, an African American, 46, who died in Minneapolis police custody after being pinned beneath a white officer’s knee for nearly nine minutes. An Oval Office speech is one option, a variety of sources inside and outside the White House said, as Trump struggles to contain the violence threatening his political standing before a Nov. 3 election and strike the right tone on race and policing. Never comfortable with the presidential role of expressing empathy in a national tragedy, Trump has leaned on a law-and-order message in tweets and a call with state governors but avoided making a major speech.