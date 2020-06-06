Kyrgyzstan’s insulin-carrying volunteers cycle past lockdown

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan´s coronavirus restrictions may have been relaxed in recent weeks, but 73-year-old diabetes patient Lyudmila Kutenkova isn´t yet ready to part ways with the man she calls “my guy”.

Her guy — 50-year-old Talant Akynbekov — is one of 20 volunteers who began delivering insulin to patients by bicycle when the authorities locked down the capital Bishkek in March to slow the spread of the virus. Now shops have reopened and buses are back on the road, but vulnerable groups that face a grave health threat if infected still sorely need the volunteer culture the lockdown spawned. “He is such a wonderful guy, so helpful and kind,” Kutenkova gushed after Akynbekov, a fit, lean bike fanatic and cameraman by trade, ran the gauntlet of Bishkek´s morning traffic to hand her a brown package containing the vital medicine.