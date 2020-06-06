Indonesia couple lashed in Aceh despite virus fears

ACEH BESAR, Indonesia: Two Indonesians caught having pre-marital sex were flogged a hundred times each on Friday in conservative Aceh province with a fraction of the usual crowd watching, due in part to coronavirus fears. Aceh is the only region in Muslim-majority Indonesia to impose Islamic law, which allows whipping for charges including gambling, adultery, drinking alcohol, and gay sex. Local officials have continued the practice despite bans on mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting they have taken adequate safety measures to prevent infections. On Friday, the couple had their temperatures checked and wore face masks as they were lashed with a rattan cane outside a mosque on the western tip of Sumatra. The man´s flogging was briefly paused because he couldn´t bear the pain, while a second flogger had to be pressed into service to finish the heavy lashing of his female partner.