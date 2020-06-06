close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
AFP
June 6, 2020

Russian nuclear sub city closes access over virus

World

AFP
June 6, 2020

MOSCOW: A Russian Arctic shipyard city known for nuclear submarine production, Severodvinsk, will be sealed off on Friday to contain a coronavirus outbreak there as the country´s confirmed cases neared 450,000. The governor of the Arkhangelsk region where Severodvinsk is located has signed a decree shutting access to the city of more than 180,000 people from midnight Friday, with no fixed end date. Police were already manning checkpoints at entry roads on Friday, the Region 29 local news agency reported. Severodvinsk is considered a hotspot with more than 1,000 confirmed cases, according to the regional health watchdog. It has already made wearing gloves and masks compulsory. On Thursday, 57 new cases were reported in the city, including 30 among workers at the shipyards. Nearly half of Severodvinsk´s working-age population is employed in production and repairs of ships and submarines at huge enterprises including Sevmash and Zvezdochka, both part of a state conglomerate. Under the USSR, Severodvinsk was a closed city requiring special passes to enter due to its involvement in nuclear submarine construction.

