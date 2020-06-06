Burundi court upholds stiff sentences for 4 journalists

NAIROBI: A Burundi court has upheld two-and-a-half year prison sentences imposed on four journalists, their media outlet said, prompting immediate condemnation from rights organisations. The journalists were working for Iwacu, one of Burundi´s few media outlets, when they were arrested in October 2019 while covering an incursion of rebels from neighbouring DR Congo. They were charged with endangering state security and sentenced in January. “We are in shock. I have just learned that the appeals court upheld the sentence against our four colleagues and I feel a deep sense of sadness and injustice,” Antoine Kubarahe, the founder of Iwacu, told AFP.