IG orders strict action against drug pushers

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has said that by ensuring permanent elimination of drugs dealers, the future of younger generation may be saved which is among the top priorities of Punjab police.

The parents, teachers, educational institutions, law enforcement agencies along with all other stakeholders of civil society will have to play their role for elimination of menace of drugs so that those involved in such cursed business may be put behind bars.

The IG said that for the permanent elimination of drugs from society, police teams in all districts of the province are engaged, and the operations will be speeded up with the cooperation and information-sharing with other institutions. He said that a timely step with mutual strategy is the need of the hour.

He said that all stakeholders are on board in order to break the chain of drugs supply and an effective awareness campaign is also necessary so that the public might be saved from irreparable losses caused by drugs.

Punjab police would continue their effort and utilise all available resources, said the IG while addressing a high-level session held at Central Police Office on Saturday for elimination of drugs in the vicinities of educational institutions.

In the session, Prosecutor General Punjab Rana Arif Kamal Noon, Anti-Narcotics Force Regional Director Brigadier Rashid Minhas, Excise and Taxation Secretary Wajih Ullah Kundi, IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig, Addl IG Investigation Fiaz Ahmad Dev, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, Higher Education Punjab Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, UET Vice Chancellor Dr Manzur Sarwar, Lahore College for Women University Vice-chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza, Dr Ahmad Adnan from Government College University, Professor Dr Muhammad Shafiq from Punjab University, Dr Allah Rakha from University of Health Sciences, Dr Abid Hassan Khan from University of Management Sciences, Dr Muhammad Umar Saleem from University of Education, Professor Ali Hashmi from King Edward Medical University and Maleeha Rashid form Home Department along with other senior officers and directors of other educational and government departments were present.

During the session, breaking of the chain of drugs supply, the arrest of accused, eradication of networks, and the issues faced in this regard were discussed at length and the participants gave their suggestions and opinions.

Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani while briefing the meeting about the operations against drugs dealers during the one and half year across the province said that from Jan 1, 2109 to up till now in different operations in the province, cases have been registered against 56,807 drugs dealers and overall from 57,665 arrested accused, 1259 kg heroin and 23,497 Kg chars have been seized.

Giving details about the operations in the vicinities of educational institutes, he said that during this period, 838 cases were registered in a campaign against drugs dealers and during intelligence-based operations 875 accused were arrested, 7.391 kg heroin and 529 kg chars was seized from them. Regular operations are continuing in this regard, he added.

The participants shared their individual efforts and also highlighted different issues. Registration of private hostels, capacity building of officials, holding of awareness seminars, mock exercises, responsibilities of teachers and parents and also role of law enforcement agencies, different aspects of the issues were reviewed in detail and suggestions and recommendations were also presented with this respect.

The participants showed consensus that elimination of drugs from society is not only the job of the law enforcement departments but also participation from all departments is required to get rid of this curse. During the session, use of drugs by students under mental educational stress and attraction towards ICE as a fashion were also discussed.

In view of the sensitivity of the issue after three months, a mutual session of all departments would also be held. The IG said that for preparing a joint strategy and guidelines, all participants have been directed to send their recommendations in the light of the observations.