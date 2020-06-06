60 officers among 93 get degrees at Pakistan Navy War College

LAHORE THE Convocation of 49th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. Commander Central Punjab & Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique graced the ceremony as a chief guest. Masters degrees were conferred in War Studies (Maritime) on 93 graduates.

They included 60 officers from Pakistan Navy, three from Pakistan Army, five from Pakistan Air Force and 25 officers from friendly countries, including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Palestine, Kingdomof Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Sudan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates. Addressing on the occasion, the chief guest congratulated the graduating officers from Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries and underlined the need to be ready for a transformed world, post-Covid-19. He highlighted that operational tasks would have to be accomplished without compromise on combat capability despite all odds.

He also underscored that fraternal bonds between Pakistan and their respective countries would further strengthen in future. Earlier, Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College presented a summary of the 41-week long course and various professional and academic activities undertaken by the participants. DATE EXTENDED: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for private candidates of Associate Degree Commerce Part-I, BCom Part-I & II and MA/MSc Part-I & II annual examination 2020. According to details, now the last date of submission of admission forms for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I, BCom Part-I & II andMA/MSc Part-I & II annual examination 2020 is 26 June, 2020 with single fee. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

A PU spokesperson said for the time being, PU Exams Department had also waived off the condition of form attestation to facilitate the candidates. BODY FORMED TO OVERSEE PEF WORK: The School Education Department (SED) Punjab has constituted a committee to oversee the functioning of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF). According to the details, the 5-member committee will oversee the functioning of the PEF under the provision of PEF Act 2004 and oversee the directions of the chief minister given on the summary initiated by the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT).