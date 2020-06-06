Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hour.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are reaching the central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab, including Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night hours. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at a few places is also expected in districts of Sindh. Friday's highest temperature was recorded at Mohenjodarro, Jacobabad and Dadu. In Lahore, the highest temperature was 38.2°C and lowest 24.4°C.