People of Torghar to block road if hospital not reopened

MANSEHRA: The people of Torghar have threatened to block the Judbah-Thakot road to traffic if the civil hospital in the district closed for three months was not reopened forthwith.

“This only civil hospital in the district has been closed for three months,” Zahid Khan, the divisional deputy general secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf welfare wing in Hazara told reporters on Friday. The civil hospital situated at Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, was closed some three month ago in order to contain spread of Covid-19. “The patients from this highly underdeveloped district are taken to hospitals in Hazara division and other parts of the province. Some patients have died before reaching hospitals,” he said. He said that government had suspended treatment and health care services only at out-patient-department across province after Covid-19 outbreak. “If government doesn’t restore health care and treatment services to patients within a next couple of days, we would block Judbah-Thakot road to traffic,” he said. —Correspondent