Sat Jun 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

Orakzai remains without petrol for 4th day

Peshawar

KALAYA: General public and transporters face problems as petrol was not available in Orakzai district for the fourth consecutive say. Following announcement by the federal government about reduction in petrol prices, the filling stations declared their stocks have finished and thus they stopped sales of the fuel. In several areas of the district, the petrol was said to have been sold at Rs450 per liter due to the shortage.

