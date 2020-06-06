Colin Prior’s new book to highlight tourism treasures of Pakistan

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission has engaged internationally acclaimed Scottish landscape photographer Colin Prior to publish a coffee table book which highlights tourism treasures of Pakistan, according to a press release.

Prior’s book, titled ‘The Karakoram: Ice Mountains of Pakistan’, will highlight the majestic mountains of the Karakoram which are among the world’s greatest natural treasures. The upcoming coffee table book is being published early next year by Merrell Publishers, London and New York. Prior made several expeditions to Pakistan to compile the book, which will be the first high-quality photography book devoted to the spectacular Karakoram Mountains of Pakistan.

High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria signed the sponsorship agreement with Prior on Friday. The collaboration is part of the ongoing efforts of the High Commission to promote Pakistan tourism and attract foreign investment in developing the infrastructure in tourism sector.

Prior said: “There remains a great opportunity to raise the profile of tourism in Pakistan both here, in Europe and in the US which will give exposure to, what I believe to be, the most inspiring mountain destination in the world.

“Since my early 20’s, I have been fascinated by the character of this vertical landscape and its ‘Balti culture’. I am sincerely grateful to have the privilege of High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria’s sponsorship of the forthcoming book that captures the real beauty of Pakistan. I am looking forward to seeing the printed book which spans a period of twenty-three years and six, month long trips, which have been amongst some of the most remarkable journeys of my life.”

In his remarks on the occasion, the High Commissioner said: “The upcoming book by renowned photographer Colin Prior will showcase the beauty of Pakistan’s ice mountains and promote our country as one of the choicest tourist destinations.”

In addition to the High Commission, the other sponsors are Bestway Group, Rangoonwala Foundation, United Bank Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).