Govt entities losses surpass defence budget, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar told the Senate on Friday the losses of state-owned enterprises had surpassed even to the annual defence budget due to the indecisiveness and regressive policies of previous governments.

Responding to various supplementary queries during question hour, the minister said the past governments failed to revive or privatise the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

He said the PSM debt stood at Rs211 billion and now the government had decided to lease out the core steel mills operations in order to revive it.

The PSM couldn’t be revived or privatised during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenures, he said, adding a sum of Rs35 billion had been paid to its employees during the past five years from the taxpayers’ pockets.

The minister said the PSM employees had not been working for the last many years and now they would get a financial package ranging from Rs2.3 million to Rs7-8 million per employee as compensation.

He clarified only the PSM operations would be privatised, while thousands of acres of land would still remain in the PSM custody.

To a question, Azhar said the PSM owned 19,013 acres and no piece of land had been sold out. He, however, added the PSM had leased out some of its land to Down Stream Industrial Estate, M/s National Industrial Park Management and Development Company, and township to its employees.

To a question, the minister said the PSM had a total of 8,944 employees.

Later, the senate chairman referred questions pertaining to the PSM to the concerned standing committee on the demand of the members for detailed deliberation.