Self-isolating numbers fall to lowest level, ONS survey finds

LONDON: The proportion of adults who reported self-isolating during a seven-day period in Britain has fallen to its lowest level, a survey suggests.

Just over one in 10 adults (13 per cent) surveyed between May 28-31 said they had self-isolated during the previous week, according to research from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down from almost a fifth (19 per cent) of respondents the previous week, and “the lowest level across all the weeks data have been collected for” during the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest in a series of surveys since late March from the ONS also showed the percentage of people only leaving the house for essential reasons has reached its lowest level.

Around 63 per cent of people said they had stayed at home and only left the house for work, exercise, essential shopping or medical needs during the previous seven days. This is a drop of around 10 percentage points from the previous survey – the biggest fall recorded between surveys. The proportion of people telling the ONS they have self-isolated and those saying they have only left the house for essential reasons has been falling since early April.

The survey, which had 1,224 responses, asked people about their behaviour during the previous seven days, covering May 21-28. More than a quarter (28 per cent) of people aged 70 and over said they had self-isolated during the previous seven days, along with 19 per cent of people with an underlying health condition.

These are both falls from the proportions reported during the previous week (36 per cent and 33 per cent respectively). And one in 10 adults said they lived in households where everyone had self-isolated over the past seven days, a fall from 17 per cent the previous week and the lowest proportion across the weeks.

The ONS cautioned that some people choose to self-isolate for other reasons so the results are not an estimate of those with Covid-19 symptoms or diagnoses.