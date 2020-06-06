Pakistan cannot endure another lockdown: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan “cannot endure another lockdown” and now stands at a juncture where it can still defeat the coronavirus if people strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPS) amid consecutive record spikes in daily cases.

Addressing volunteers of his Corona Relief Tiger Force here on Friday, the Prime Minister once again defended his antipathy toward strict curbs. In remarks quoted by Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Khan said lockdowns impact the livelihoods of people and poor countries are grappling with this situation. He also gave the example of neighbouring India, where he said a strict lockdown left millions unemployed.

The Premier also rhapsodised his government’s cash relief efforts in the wake of the pandemic that has registered a record spike of 4,896 new cases and 68 deaths in a 24-hour period. Total infections in the country now stand at 89,249, while deaths are 1,838, according to figures released by the government.

Khan said the volunteers were needed to sensitise the public about precautionary measures as the lockdown is eased. He said many people needed awareness and guidance to follow the SOPs, including social distancing and care. He added that the volunteers also guided people offering prayers in mosques due to which the number of new cases reduced at places of worship.

The Prime Minister said as a result of the precautionary measures, the death toll in Pakistan is so far “less than many other countries of the world”.

Khan said the services of volunteers will also be needed in areas where smart lockdowns will be implemented in the coming days. Secondly, they will also work alongside the district administration in efforts to control locusts. He said the services of volunteers will also be utilised in tree plantation under the Clean and Green Pakistan program. The Premier said the medical community across the world is facing pressure and “we can avoid it if we get the people to follow the SOPs”.