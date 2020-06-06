Economic stability ‘top priority’ of corona budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government’s top priority is to stabilise the economy with a particular focus on job creation so the nation can weather the downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a high-level meeting here on Friday to review proposals for the federal budget 2020-21, the Prime Minister said every section of society is affected by the coronavirus, which has left a negative impact on the government’s development ambitions.

“Keeping in view these stark realities, the first priority of the government is to promote those sectors which can create job opportunities for the youth and boost the economic process,” the Prime Minister said.

Khan said the reduction in non-development expenditure, especially a cut in unnecessary government expenditure, was the government’s priority from day one.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, briefed the Prime Minister about a strategy to implement the government’s priorities keeping in view the status of revenue, expenditure and the ground realities of the budget for the next financial year.

With respect to subsidies and the provision of financial assistance, Prime Minister Khan said the subsidy given by the government was in fact the “tax collected by the people”, and added that it was important to optimally utilise this money.

The Premier said: “It is vital that not only this money is used efficiently to achieve desired goals, but also to ensure that the money is spent on the deserving.” He added that the present economic situation demanded that the pace of reforms be accelerated so the people could be spared of unnecessary burden.

The meeting came as the Ministry of Finance wrote to the Senate that millions of jobs could be lost in the “initial round” of the outbreak. It was responding to Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who asked about the pandemic’s estimated loss to the economy and the government’s plan to address the issue.

According to the ministry, the industrial sector is likely to lose one million, while two million will be lost in the services sector. Quoting the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, the ministry estimated a combined loss of up to 18 million jobs in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

The finance ministry also said the proportion of those living in poverty will increase from 24.3 per cent to 33.5 per cent. The fiscal deficit is also expected to rise from 7.5 per cent to 9.4 per cent of the GDP, due to revenue shortfall and an increase in public spending due to the economic stimulus packages. The ministry added that the increase in debt depends on the fiscal deficit.

Exports may fall to $21-22 billion owing to low commodity prices and decreased economic activity in the United States, European Union United Kingdom and the Middle East. Before the pandemic they amounted to $25.5 billion.

Remittances are also expected to fall from $23 billion to $20 21 billion. The Federal Board of Revenue may also not be able to achieve its target and tax revenue is expected to fall from Rs4,800 billion to Rs3,905 billion. Between April and June, the FBR is expected to incur a loss of Rs700 900 billion.

Before the pandemic, GDP growth for fiscal year 2020 was estimated as 3.24 per cent. The agricultural sector was expected to grow by 2.85 per cent, while the industrial sector was expected to grow by 1.95 per cent. The services sector was expected to grow by 4.04 per cent. However, owing to the pandemic, the year posted a contraction of 0.4 per cent.