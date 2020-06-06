Process of coaches’ evaluation begins

ISLAMABAD: The process of evaluation of coaches who were part of the provincial teams last season has started under the watchful eyes of the Cricket Committee members.

“All those coaches who were associated with the provincial teams for the domestic season 2019-20 will be judged through this evaluation process that will continue near to the start of the next season,” a PCB official said. “Besides Wasim Akram, Umar Gul and Arooj Mumtaz are members of the committee considering coaches’ performance.

“Besides team’s performance, coaching skills, conduct and their ability to oversee the situation will also be reviewed.”

Recommendations will then be forwarded to the Cricket Committee head Iqbal Qasim for further discussion and recommendations to the PCB.