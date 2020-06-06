Junaid disappointed over not being picked

ISLAMABAD: Pace bowler Junaid Khan is disappointed for not being picked in the national squads recently, saying it was disheartening to see others given preference despite his experience and performances.

“I am unable to understand why selectors would not pick experienced players like me when that was the need of the hour. I am not claiming that I destroyed batting line-ups or took many five-fers during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, but my bowling was good,” pakpassion.net quoted him as saying. “Several players during the last domestic season praised me about the quality of my bowling.

“I have to admit that this has been a disheartening situation, as has been the case on many occasions during my international career, where others have been given preference, despite my experience and performances.”

To a question, he said bowling coach Waqar Younis knows his skills very well. “If we look at many of the matches we won during Misbahul Haq’s captaincy,

it should be clear to him that I had a key role in those victories amongst the fast-bowlers.

“If we just go by personal relationships, then one would expect Waqar and Misbah, who is the head coach-chief selector, to back me as well.

“However, it all depends on how well I perform in domestic cricket and how well both Waqar and Misbah support me. I suppose they will be happy to support me if I perform well and will probably not even consider me if I don’t come up to their standards,” he said.

Junaid praised young speedster Naseem Shah and said he was a wonderful bowler who is blessed with the ability to bowl with good pace. “I have found him to be mentally strong and someone who understands how to bowl to different batsmen.

“However, I do feel that it’s too early to judge Naseem at the moment, as he is still new on the international scene and learning his trade,” he said.