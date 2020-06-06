Cricket board reinstates 55 workers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday withdrew termination notices served to its 55 staffers earlier this week, reinstating all the regular employees on their previous positions while extending the services of contractual staff till October 2020.

“All the regular employees, amongst the 55, have been reinstated on their previous positions. The contracts of other employees have been extended to October 2020 where their performance will be reassessed before taking future course of action,” a PCB official, when contacted, said.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “The vast number of staffers that the current board has inherited remains a long-term sustainability issue for the PCB. As a responsible organisation, we have reviewed our decision and acted quickly to withdraw the notices.”

Meanwhile, the PCB will continue the exercise to restructure and rationalise its staff numbers and will make necessary decisions in due course. The PCB presently has a total of 710 employees across the country, including 361 in Lahore and 70 in Karachi office.