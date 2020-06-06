Umar’s appeal to be heard on 11th

LAHORE: Former Supreme Court judge Justice (r) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on June 11, it was announced on Friday.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board press release, notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and PCB. On April 27, the chairman of the disciplinary panel, Justice (r) Fazal-e-Miran Chau­han, had suspended Umar for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.